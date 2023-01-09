New Moanalua head football Coach Andrew Manley already at work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley recently announced that he is the new head coach for the Moanalua football team.

The former Mule announcing the news via his social media, taking the reigns in Salt Lake after previous head man Vince Nihipali stepped down from the position back in October.

“You know, it’s exciting, you know, it was something that came up about a month and a half ago and especially when I found out that the job was open when Vince stepped down.” Manley told Hawaii News Now. “When I was interviewing for the job, I was like, man, Let’s just do this process, Let’s see what happens.”

Manley is already hard at work to execute his plan for the future of Na Menehune, starting with his coaching staff.

“I’m going to come in and I’m going to bring in a whole bunch of excitement, I’m going to bring in Younger coaches.” Manley said. “I want to bring in guys that when we step on that field, that we can compete with the kids as well, we want to bring that energy.”

“My job is going to be able to pull the most out of these kids and if every kid can buy into that for one, the wins is going to take care of itself and for two these kids are going to have a great time doing it .”

Making sure they oversee every detail.

“I was working on and preparing for the job before I got the offer and when I got the offer man, I started putting pen to paper with all my Assistant coaches and making sure jersey designs are good, making sure that the boosters are good , making sure that I contact all the players and parents, making sure they heard it from me first.”

The former standout quarterback is also excited for the Offensive weapons already on the roster, like QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa.

“He’s a playmaker that needs the ball in his hands and it’s just for me right now, just to have those pieces already in play now, how can I use it?” Manley said. “How can I make sure that I get the best out of them.”

This past season, Moanalua finished with a 2-6-1 record.

