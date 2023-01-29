New Mizuno golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, woods, wedges)

Learn all about Mizuno’s newest Clubs below. Courtesy

For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Mizuno’s newest clubs, including the Mizuno ST230 drivers, Mizuno JPX 923 irons, Mizuno S23 wedges and more.

NEW MIZUNO CLUBS FOR 2023

Mizuno ST230 drivers

The key piece of technology across Mizuno’s ST230 line is the CORTECH Chamber, which is a high-density stainless-steel weight encased in elastomeric TPU on the sole. The TPU material fills a through slot in the Sole behind the face to allow for greater flex and an expanded COR zone. The stainless steel weight serves a secondary purpose, by positioning more mass low and closer to the face to help increase energy transfer, launch, and lower spin, while the TPU Insert also provides acoustic tuning for a powerful impact sound. Models include the Mizuno ST-Z 230, Mizuno ST-X 230 and Mizuno ST-X PLTNM 230.

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Fairway Woods

Rather than breaking down the ST230 Fairway wood line into separate designs, the single STZ model offers a ton of versatility with a higher launch and lower spin in a mid-sized club head, specifically developed alongside Mizuno’s Tour advisors. The ST-Z incorporates the CORTech Chamber into a high-energy MAS1C steel face and body design that also uses a carbon crown to lower the center of Gravity and save precious weight to be positioned around the head for higher MOI. The Quick Switch hosel which is available in both the 3 and 5-wood heads offers a full 4 degrees of adjustability to take the range of available lofts from 13 to 20 degrees.

Mizuno ST-Z 230 hybrids

The ST-Z 230 hybrids offer playability for any level of golfer and feature all of the same technology as the ST-Z Fairway Woods but in a smaller package. The shaping fits in between the previous CLK hybrid and the ST-Z Fairway wood but a more rounded profile to push the center of Gravity lower to increase forgiveness.

Mizuno JPX 923 Irons

If JPX Hot Metal Pro is the game-improvement model for the more accomplished player, the general assumption is Hot Metal HL (High Launch) is the new super game-improvement option. With a matte gray look, the High Launch features slightly different cosmetics that differentiate it from the standard Hot Metal and Pro. The new Tour and Forged Irons round out Mizuno’s JPX923 iron lineup, which offers their most comprehensive fitting program ever. Mmodels include the Mizuno JPX 923 Forged, Mizuno JPX 923 Tour, Mizuno JPX 923 Hot Metal, Mizuno JPX 923 Hot Metal HL and Mizuno JPX 923 Hot Metal Pro.

Mizuno S23 wedges

The new S23 wedges from Mizuno achieve maximum spin thanks to the loft specific quad cut grooves milled into the Boron-infused 1025 mild carbon steel and Mizuno’s laser-etched HydroFlow Micro Grooves to channel Moisture away from the impact zone faster for reduced spin loss in wet conditions.

