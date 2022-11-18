New Mini-Golf Course Is Opening in Austin With a Restaurant

A new indoor-outdoor miniature golf course with a restaurant and bar will open in the North Austin area this year. The Dirdie Birdie will be found at 10910 Domain Drive starting on Friday, November 18.

Overseeing the restaurant and bar components are Austin chef Nicholas Yanes, his management group Excelsior, and director of culinary Michael Warnock Jr. The American menu includes a blooming onion, crab orzo pasta al limone, a double burger, bratwurst, and more. Drinks include frozen Margaritas and frosés, a take on the Pimm’s cup with yuzu, and a sake-vodka Bloody mary.

Dirdie has indoor and outdoor spaces. The 12-hole mini-golf course was created with design and fabrication company Nine & Eye, which incorporated imagery and recreations of Austin buildings and notable places, such as the Texas Capitol and the Pennybacker Jr. Bridge. The overall space was designed by architect Clayton Korte, incorporating modern and vintage details.

Co-owners and co-founders Vik and Lina Khasat wanted to open a business that “combines all of our favorite things,” as they said in a press release.

Yanes’s other restaurants include East Austin Italian restaurant Juniper, Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s, and downtown hotel Verbena.

Initial hours are from 3:30 pm to Midnight Friday to Saturday, November 18 to 19, and then from 3:30 to 10 pm Sunday through Wednesday, November 20 through 23. It’s closed on Thanksgiving but reopens with regular hours of 11 am to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 11 am to Midnight Friday and Saturday. Single rounds of golf are $18.

Update, November 18, 11:18 am: This article, originally published on June 17, has been updated to include Dirdie’s opening date, decor and food/drink details, and new photographs.