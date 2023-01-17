New Miami football prospective transfer targets

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee and Mississippi safety Tysheem Johnson are potential transfers that the Miami football program targets through the portal. Lee had 1,062 yards and six touchdowns with 30 receptions for 219 yards and another TD. Johnson was a two-year starter at Mississippi.

Lee was injured in October and limited to 25 carries for 94 yards and three catches for 23 yards in 2022. The Miami football program Returns 2022 starting RB Henry Parrish in 2023. Don Chaney Jr. and Tre’Vonte Citizen are coming off injuries in 2022 and Miami signed Mark Fletcher and Chris Johnson in the class of 2023.

Penn State signed Lee in the class of 2020 as the 281st-ranked prospect, 22nd RB and 48th player in Florida out of Clearwater American Collegiate Academy. Lee has been compared to former versatile Buffalo Bills RB Fred Jackson. David Lake of Inside the U also discussed the potential of Miami Pursuing Lee.

Miami Returns starting safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams in 2023. Johnson might be looking for a new program where he can be a starter. In two seasons with Mississippi Johnson recorded 125 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and three passes defended.

Lake and college Gary Urrutia discussed Johnson in their Through the Smoke podcast. Running back and safety depth are critical for Miami Entering 2023. Miami lost eight defensive backs from its 2022 roster. Three freshmen defensive backs signed with Miami in the class of 2023. Two of the signees are cornerbacks.

Antione Jackson is listed as a safety but many recruiting analysts project him as a CB in college. Parrish is the only healthy RB that returns for Miami in 2023. Miami lost two RBs to the transfer Portal after the 2022 season. The Hurricanes have added seven transfers to the 2023 roster, but none at RB or safety.

The line of scrimmage has been the early emphasis with five of the seven transfers playing on the defensive or offensive lines. Miami Hosted USC transfer wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. over the weekend. Bryant will graduate from USC this spring and is expected to take his time in making a decision on his next college destination.