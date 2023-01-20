New Mexico vs. Boise State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven model

The Boise State Broncos will be looking to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the New Mexico Lobos on Friday night. Boise State is sitting in a tie with San Diego State atop the Mountain West standings with a 5-1 record in conference play. New Mexico dealt San Diego State its first conference loss of the season last Saturday before adding a 77-57 win against San Jose State on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 11 pm ET. The Lobos are favored by 2.5 points in the latest New Mexico vs. Boise State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5.

New Mexico vs. Boise State spread: New Mexico -2.5

New Mexico vs. Boise State over/under: 146 points

New Mexico vs. Boise State money line: New Mexico -135, Boise State +115

Featured Game | New Mexico Lobos vs. Boise State Broncos

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico lost a pair of games by single digits after getting off to a 14-0 start this season, but it has responded with a three-game winning streak since then. The Lobos picked up an impressive road win at then-No. 23 San Diego State last Saturday, springing the 76-67 upset as 8-point underdogs. They added another solid performance on Tuesday, cruising to a 77-57 win against San Jose State as 10-point favorites.

Junior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. and senior guard Jaelen House have been one of the best scoring duos in the country this season, combining for more than 35 points per game. Senior forward Morris Udeze has been excellent as well, adding 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds. New Mexico is 14-1 in its last 15 home games and has covered the spread at an 11-5 clip in its last 16 games.

Why Boise State can cover

Boise State can take another step towards being the top team in the conference with a win on Friday night, as its five-game winning streak has propelled the Broncos into a tie for first place with San Diego State in the standings. They recorded a pair of road wins at UNLV and Wyoming last week, beating the Rebels by 18 points and the Cowboys by 17 points. Boise State added a 77-62 win against Nevada at home on Tuesday, easily covering the 5.5-point spread.

Senior guard Max Rice poured in 29 points for Boise State on Tuesday, while Tyson Degenhart added 15 points and six rebounds. The Broncos have been excellent in the month of January dating back to last year, going 13-0 in their last 13 such games. They have also covered the spread in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams.

