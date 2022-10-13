New Mexico State to broadcast football, basketball games in Navajo language

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State and its multimedia rights partner, Learfield, announced a pair of football and basketball games against in-state rival New Mexico will be broadcast in the Navajo language.

Saturday’s football game will be the first broadcast, followed by the New Mexico versus NM State men’s basketball game on December 3 in Las Cruces. Both the football and men’s basketball games will be broadcast in the Navajo language on 107.3 KCYZ-FM, based out of Crownpoint. The Navajo language broadcast will also be streaming on The Varsity Network App. Fans can download the app for instant access to free gameday audio streams and receive push notifications to remind them of games starting or upcoming audio broadcasts. Both the English and Navajo language broadcasts will be available on those two dates.

