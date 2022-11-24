New Mexico State basketball travels to Las Vegas for weekend tournament

LAS CRUCES – Following Saturday’s deadly shooting that resulted in the death of a University of New Mexico Student and New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake hospitalized with a gunshot to his leg, the Aggies will return to the court this weekend.

On Wednesday, the day after UNM announced both Rio Grande Rivalry games will be canceled this season, NM State athletics director Mario Moccia said the Aggies will play in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend “to resume some normalcy.”

NMSU officials: No police report following Oct. 15 brawl, although basketball players were disciplined

“The vast majority of the team was doing what they are supposed to do at the time,” Moccia said. “When we had a discussion about this, a return to some normalcy was something that we felt was important to do to Honor our commitment to that (MTE Tournament) in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

“I wish it was in a different city, but that just happens that that is where it is.”

Moccia, Chancellor Dan Arvizu and Dean of Students Ann Goodman answered questions via Zoom for a little over an hour on Wednesday related to how the shooting will affect this year’s team and the events that led up to Saturday’s shooting in Albuquerque.

Aggies first-year head Coach Greg Heiar was not on the call, but Moccia said Heiar and all NM State basketball players will be on the trip as the Aggies open the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday at the Orleans Arena.

“Greg Heiar is still our head coach,” Moccia said. “I will let you know that the coaching staff on that Friday night (, we had a team dinner, we watched film from 10:30 to 11:30 and we did bed checks at 11:45. We were ensured that we had a Coach in the lobby. From that standpoint, I think the coaching staff and Greg Heiar fulfilled his obligations to ensure that the student athletes were tucked away for the evening.”

Despite the bed checks, police reports have confirmed that Mike Peake left the Double Tree in Albuquerque and was seen on campus around 3 am, where he was shot and fired back at UNM student Brandon Travis, who died on the scene.

New Mexico State Revealed on Monday via a Question and Answer document that the school had become aware of “other other student Athletes who have violated NMSU team curfew rules. Those student Athletes were not part of this incident.”

“Multiple student athletes were out of their room, but beyond that I can’t speak publicly but every player is expected to be in Las Vegas,” Moccia said. “Curfew rests with the coach. It’s an atypical situation where curfew breaking interacted with other things. Discipline to the curfew Breakers have been given to individuals already on campus and will be a decision for the coaching staff if there is any further punishment.”

Moccia would not reveal how many players were disciplined or what the discipline entailed.

Moccia also said NM State players were disciplined following an October 15 fight that involved Peake who was lured to the UNM campus as a form of Retribution according to police reports. An individual who appears to be Marchelus Avery also appears in the video. Both players played in both games and the Aggies exhibition game. It’s unclear if players will miss games during the course of this weekend or this season.

“When I met with our team, I told them what they probably already know that given the circumstances that the ice they are standing on is so thin that they can see the water below,” Moccia said. “There is no room for error as maybe there was in the past.”

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.