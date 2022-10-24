New Mexico DB AJ Haulcy, Kent State QB Devin Kargman shine

Making 20-plus tackles in a game is a monstrous showing. Doing that and adding a forced turnover, that’s 247Sports True Freshman of the Week territory, with New Mexico safety AJ Haulcy hitting both marks to hear this week’s honor, as selected by 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

“Haulcy is only the 17th FBS player since 2000 to post at least 24 tackles in a single game, according to Sports Reference data,” Hummer wrote. “He’s also the first freshman to do so in that period. This outing was more than enough for Haulcy to earn 247Sports True Freshman of the Week honors for Week 8.

“While this historic game is the crown jewel of his college career so far, it’s only the continuation of Haulcy’s brilliant true freshman campaign. He’s posted a Lobo-best 61 tackles and 2 interceptions to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 3 pass breakups. He’s done a little bit of everything for the New Mexico defense.”

