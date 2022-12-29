New Mexico basketball shows full force in blowout over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — The full force of a “New Mexico basketball is back!” statement knocked Colorado State out cold.

Wednesday’s game started well enough for CSU, four about the first 2 minutes.

Then it was all Lobos, all a din of noise in The Pit and all lopsided as No. 22 New Mexico walloped the CSU men’s basketball team 88-69.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Early barrage buries CSU

The Rams (8-6, 0-1 Mountain West) scored the first two buckets of the game to take an early 5-0 lead in the Mountain West opener.

Then it all went haywire for the Rams.

New Mexico (13-0, 1-0 MW) hit four quick 3-pointers and ripped off a huge 17-0 run to take control.

