New Mexico Arts Announces Artist Residencies At Bosque Redondo Memorial

NMDCA News:

New Mexico Arts will Sponsor two artist Residencies at Bosque Redondo Memorial (BRM) in 2023. Artists who participate will receive $14,000 in two payments, covering living expenses and project-related materials, and a one-bedroom Lodging onsite at BRM. The Memorial’s Resource Room will also be made available as a studio and exhibition, performance, and gathering space.

New Mexico Arts will be seeking the artist proposal that best responds to the history and culture of Bosque Redondo Memorial. When the project reaches the public, the hope is that it will encourage meaningful, respectful dialogue about the history of the site.

The Residencies will be from March 26 – May 6 and May 13 – June 17. As part of their participation, selected artists will be expected to present their work — as part of a presentation or performance — at the end of their residency.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 27, 2023. Artists who are interested in applying can learn more from the announcement of the Residences.

Diné (Navajo) and Ndé (Mescalero Apache) people were removed from their own lands and interned on the inhospitable land at the Bosque Redondo. Bosque Redondo Memorial and its permanent Interpretive exhibition “A Place of Suffering…A Place of Survival” were developed in partnership with Diné and Ndé partners to tell the story of the Bosque Redondo from their perspective. These artist residencies are another step in the Memorial’s hopes to evolve as more Voices join together to tell the site’s stories.