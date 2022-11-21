New men’s basketball Top 25: A lot of movement after an interesting week
So many good games last week.
The balance of power in men’s college basketball shifted a bit last week. Good teams played better teams. Good teams lost. Interesting teams became a whole lot more interesting.
Granted we’re just a couple weeks into the season. And this week will be a proving ground for other teams.
Here’s the new Top 25, followed by the ballot I turned in very early this morning thanks to Houston-Oregon. (first place voters, record, total points, last week)
1. North Carolina (47) 4-0 1541 1
2. Houston (9) 4-0 1499 3
3. Kansas (1) 4-0 1396 6
4. Texas (5) 3-0 1377 11
5. Virginia (1) 4-0 1279 16
6. Gonzaga 3-1 1273 2
7. Baylor 4-1 1102 5
8. Duke 3-1 1057 7
9. Arkansas 3-0 1038 9
10. Creighton 4-0 1004 10
11. Indiana 4-0 932 12
12. Michigan St. 3-1 825 –
13. Auburn 4-0 737 13
14. Arizona 3-0 725 14
15. Kentucky 3-2,685 4
16. Illinois 4-1,673 19
17. San Diego St. 3-0 601 17
18. Alabama 4-0 510 18
19. UCLA 3-2 506 8
20. UConn 5-0 298 25
21. Texas Tech 3-0 275 23
22. Tennessee 2-1,238 22nd
23. Maryland 5-0 223 –
24. Purdue 3-0 215 –
25. Iowa 3-0 132 –
Others receiving votes: TCU 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.
I considered dropping North Carolina this week, Mostly because of the schedule the Tar Heels have played thus far. But I decided to keep them on top of my ballot. For now. The big test for UNC comes this week when it plays in the Phil Knight Invitational.
Virginia moved up dramatically on my ballot after the Cavaliers beat Illinois and Baylor, two very good teams. The Cavaliers look super scary right now. The ACC has three teams in my top 10 at this early point in the season. The conference as a whole has had some head-scratching losses, but the three good teams seem to be really good.
Here’s my ballot:
1) North Carolina
2) Houston
3) Virginia
4) Texas
5) Gonzaga
6) Kansas
7) Baylor
8) Michigan
9) Illinois
10) Duke
11) Indiana
12) Arkansas
13) Creighton
14) Auburn
15) Arizona
16) Kentucky
17) San Diego State
18) UCLA
19) UConn
20) Maryland
21) Alabama
22) Texas
23) Tennessee
24) Iowa
25) Virginia Tech
Contact Donna Ditota anytime: Email | Twitter