New, membership-based music and art venue is a first for Louisville’s music scene

A first-of-its-kind venue in the Highlands is bringing local artists together to grow Louisville’s music scene. The Monarch Music & Arts Community, Inc. is a membership-based nonprofit benefitting Musicians and other artists in the community. The space on Bardstown Road is described as a “creative hub” to bring original music to life in Louisville. The Monarch Music & Arts Community “Our mission is to encourage, promote, and support original music and the local artists who create it,” The Monarch founder, Mark Roberts, said. “Our goal is to bring folks together, so we provide a safe space to bring like-minded creative folks together so that they can get to know one another and they get to know the patrons in our community.” The Monarch is a private membership venue. Musicians, artists, and the general public can become monthly members, and use the space to write, rehearse, collaborate, perform, and experience original work in a safe setting. The Monarch Music & Arts Community “There’s a tremendous amount of musical talent in this city, and we want to make sure that we’re giving them a space where they can be heard,” Roberts said. All talents and skill levels are welcome at The Monarch. “We have songwriters coming through these doors. We have singers, we have guitar players, drummers, you name it,” said B. Stille, member of the Southern alternative rap group Nappy Roots. “You can come to The Monarch and you can find what you’re looking for when it comes to music.” Born and raised in Louisville, B. Stille is using the space to mentor up-and-coming artists. He said he has never seen a place like this in the city. “Now that this is here, I know it’s gonna spawn a whole new generation of talent,” he said. “I can’t wait.” The space is already amplifying the sounds of local musicians like country artist Tyler Hood, from Middletown, Indiana. “I’ve not seen a place like this around town. That’s what makes it so cool,” Hood said. The singer/songwriter has performed twice at The Monarch, and is gaining industry knowledge and experience in front of crowds at the facility. While the venue does not yet have an official opening date, it has hosted live shows from a variety of local and touring artists every weekend over the past four months. Those who attend are encouraged to support the artists through tips and donations. The nonprofit itself is entirely funded by members and community support. The Monarch has two membership options: Artist and Patron. Artist memberships start at $25 per month and include 24/7 key card access to the building and use of equipment. Patron memberships start at $50 per month and include admission to all performances. Roberts has launched a fundraising campaign to help bring The Monarch to life. His goal is to raise $150,000 and get 50 charter members. To donate or become a member of the music and arts community, visit the venue’s website. The Monarch is located at 1318 Bardstown Road in the former Bearno’s Pizza building next to The Eagle.

