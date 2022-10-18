‘New Maradona’ – Man City fans fume over Salah ‘handball’

Mo Salah scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City that handed Liverpool a huge three points, but supporters of the opposition team have now decided that the goal shouldn’t have stood.

Fans of Pep Guardiola’s side have insisted that our No.11 handled the ball after his expertly turned Joao Cancelo at Anfield and many have posted videos of the moment online.

READ MORE: (Video) 16 games, 9 goals, 5 assists – Mo Salah’s historic Highlights against Man City

Being labeled the ‘new Maradona’, the fact that countless Angles show that the Egyptian King didn’t handle the ball doesn’t seem to matter and there is also seemingly no concept of perspective.

In the same way that most people aren’t tall enough to put their hand on the Eiffel Tower, the 30-year-old didn’t use his arm to control the ball – thankfully the club have released a video with every angle of the finish and Let’s hope that will be comprehensive enough for some of these Manchester-based conspiracy theorists.

You can watch the video of Salah’s Supposed handball via @HaaIandRole on Twitter and then a three minute video that shows he didn’t handle it via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

I love how VAR didn’t even think to check Mo Salah’s obvious handball pic.twitter.com/Z5zUDftdaX — 𝕖𝕒𝕖 🇧🇦 (@HaaIandRole) October 17, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!