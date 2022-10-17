New Louisville, Duke coaches can learn from UNC

CHARLOTTE — Kenny Payne found a fleeting moment to himself, and the new Louisville men’s basketball Coach had settled into a soft chair just away from the Fray at last week’s ACC Tipoff.

It was Payne’s first experience at the league’s media day event, and for more than three hours he’d been speaking — on a dais; to a Scrum of Reporters in a breakout room; on a string of radio shows — with what must have seemed like Barely a breath in between.

When Duke Coach Jon Scheyer approached and shook his hand and asked how he was, Payne smiled, gave a weary shake of his head and said, “I’m hangin’, man.”

The two had a brief chat — Scheyer noted that Payne had been the first Coach to take the stage that day, so he’d been at this longer than anyone — and parted ways, Payne winding down his stay, Scheyer off to his next required appearance.

