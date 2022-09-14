New look, new inspiration have Wachusett girls’ varsity soccer on the right path

HOLDEN — They play with heart, unbridled enthusiasm and tenacity that make them inspiring and a pleasure to watch. It doesn’t take long to understand that a new day is dawning for this Squad with a new and energetic head Coach at the helm leading the way.

They are the Wachusett Regional High girls’ varsity soccer team, and leading them as head Coach is 2016 WRHS alumna Emma Mailman, who is back to Restore a winning culture that has been absent since back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Mailman has already won the confidence of her players in the early stages of the season with team Unity front and center.

“I think the number one thing we learned tonight is that this team has heart,” said Mailman after a fierce battle at Hal Lane Field won by Westborough High, 1-0, on Sept. 8. “The past couple of years have been tough between COVID and new coaching staff. There’s been a lot of adjustments. All I asked from the girls tonight was an undeniable effort. No one can deny them putting in 100% effort every play, every minute, and I believe that’s what they did tonight, especially in the last 15 minutes. I’m incredibly proud of them.

“We need to continue to focus on the basics. It’s really organizing our defensive shape in the middle. I’ve switched the formation that they’re used to, and they’re seeing something new. It’s just game by game. We have to grow and develop together. Our defensive shape and some communication is what we have to work on a little bit. If we focus on too big of a picture, we’re not going to be able to grow.

