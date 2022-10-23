New-look Nevada team shows potential in exhibition game

Before making its season debut on Nov. 7, Nevada men’s basketball took the floor Friday for its lone preseason outing against Cal State East Bay. It’s important to take preseason results with a grain of salt due to the quality of competition and coaches trying new things, but it’s still possible to ascertain a team’s potential positive or negative traits heading into the regular season.

Head Coach Steve Alford is entering his fourth season at the helm for the Wolf Pack, and his program is coming off its first losing season in seven years. Here are some takeaways from Friday’s action.

The transfer guard makes a good first impression

Losing All-Mountain West guards Grant Sherfield and Desmond Cambridge Jr. to the transfer Portal was a big blow, but Nevada might have found another quality guard in senior transfer Jarod Lucas. Coming off back-to-back seasons of scoring in double figures and shooting just under 39 percent from the 3-point line at Oregon State, Lucas gives Nevada a high-quality plug-and-play option for its backcourt this season.

Oregon's Jacob Young (42) drives against Oregon State's Jarod Lucas (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas.

In his first action in a Wolf Pack uniform, Lucas led all scorers with 20 points while shooting 5-for-11 from the floor, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line, and 8-for-8 on free throws.

“He’s a shooter,” Alford said. “He can score it, he gets to the free throw line, he does a lot of good things. He’s going to be somebody that, I think, opens things up not just for himself, but for a lot of other people.”

