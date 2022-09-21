New Long Lots school could get bigger classrooms in Westport
WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week.
These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used to help determine how big the new school should be and what it should include. It includes the information for both Long Lots and Stepping Stones Preschool, which would be housed there.