New Long Lots school could get bigger classrooms in Westport

WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week.

These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used to help determine how big the new school should be and what it should include. It includes the information for both Long Lots and Stepping Stones Preschool, which would be housed there.

“I am so enthusiastic about how quickly the community really moved and rallied to get to the point we’re at already, where a building committee has already been named by the town,” said Superintendent Thomas Scarice. “To have a building committee formally appointed by the (Representative Town Meeting) and recommended by the first selectwoman just shows me what a true commitment this community has towards ensuring that the facilities are at or above the standard we would expect in Westport and, certainly , Addressing the shortcomings that we have, right now, at Long Lots.”

A report showed the current building was in need of repair, prompting school officials to consider the building’s future.

In June, the school board made a formal recommendation to the town to construct a new school. The new Long Lots building committee will ultimately determine if a new build or another route is taken, such as renovation.

Scarice said there will be an updated enrollment projection around Nov. 1, when the board will also revisit the education specifications and likely adopt a plan, although it could change based on the projection.

The Board of Education worked with Colliers Project Leaders and Daniel Hansen, an educational consultant, to assist with developing the draft education specifications document.

Stepping Stones Preschool, which is currently located within Coleytown Elementary School, will be moved into Long Lots due to increasing space limitations at Coleytown, according to the draft specifications.

Scarice said that this is not the particular design of the building, but rather determines the size needed based on enrollment and program needs.

One of the most important aspects, according to Scarice, is right sizing of the classrooms.

“We have Classroom spaces in the current Long Lots building that are closer to 600 square feet than they are to the standard of, say, eight or 900 square feet,” Scarice said. “That makes a big difference in an elementary classroom.”

This is because the building was built in the 1950s as a junior high school and repurposed in the 1980s to be an elementary school so the Auditorium and Gymnasium are not designed for the Younger grade levels, according to the document.

“It served its purpose well over the years, and kids have benefited from it and the teachers have been magical in the building, but it’s time to retire the facility,” Scarice said. “When we retire a facility, we have an opportunity, and for me, the opportunity is to right size the spaces in that building that will be appropriate for an elementary school.”

As of Aug. 30, Long Lots’ enrollment was 608 students for kindergarten through fifth grade and the Stepping Stones’ enrollment was 54. The eight-year maximum enrollment projection for Long Lots is 584 and 98 students for Stepping Stones, according to school data.

The draft document includes learning environments that will allow students to “actively listen and respond to the ideas of others; Engage in thoughtful discussions with peers in multiple settings; work with others toward a common goal; and demonstrate flexibility and experiment with a variety of roles and responsibilities within a group.”

Accommodations include space for group instruction and movement, ranging from the whole class being involved to three or four separate groups doing different activities at the same time, as well as individual work. There can also be a separate space for Exploring math.





“The learning environment must also accommodate space for multiple adults (specialists and paraeducators) who work with students within the general classroom environment,” according to the draft specifications.

Classrooms will also require more storage for books, supplies, equipment and other materials than what they have now.

The specifications also say space is needed for music and art programs, science labs, a gymnasium/auditorium, the gifted and talented program and a library/media center.

A multi-purpose room would also allow for school assemblies, performances and events. According to the Specification document, it would be adjacent to the Gymnasium and accessible through the school’s main corridor, featuring a built-in sound system, curtains and adjustable stage and general lighting.

The document also says that additional space is necessary for individual testing and other small-group instruction outside of the regular classroom.

The new Long Lots would also have an outside play area for the early elementary and intermediate levels. According to the document, it must be “extensive and varied to accommodate activities that range from the minimal space demands of individual/partner play, to larger areas needed to play soccer, kickball, softball, etc.”

Specifications were also outlined for special education and preschool.

The special education spaces should let teachers meet the needs for small group instruction and will have to be big enough to accommodate children who need specialized equipment. The rooms will also be used for testing, meetings and counseling.

It also recognizes the need for space for preschoolers to do activities.

“Our belief is that by providing developmentally appropriate experiences and activities to the children at Stepping Stones Preschool, we will foster and enhance their growth and development,” the document reads. “Since we believe that children ‘learn by doing,’ our goal is to provide activities throughout the day that challenge and stimulate each child’s natural curiosity and sense of wonder.”