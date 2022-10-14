New London’s Phillips makes the NJCAA Division II national golf tournament

As the long, dark, dreary, cold winter slowly descends on the United States, perhaps no one is dreading it more than Clayton Phillips.

After a brief hiccup in his golf game, the Carl Sandburg College sophomore has finally found his groove on the golf course, just in time to hang up the clubs for the season.

Phillips made the most of the Chargers’ last three tournaments.

Phillips, a Graduate of New London High School, finished sixth in the NJCAA Region IV Division II tournament last weekend at PrairieView Golf Club in Byron, Illinois, with a 54-hole total of 232 to claim one of five individual Qualifying spots for nationals.

The top three teams and top five individuals not from those teams advanced to compete in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship to be played May 23-26 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana. It marks the 11th year in a row and 15th time in the last 16 seasons that Carl Sandburg men’s golf has advanced as a team or qualified an individual for nationals.

Phillips, who tied for 43rd at the national tournament last season, opened the region tourney with rounds of 79 and 78 before closing with a 3-over-par 75 on Oct. 8 to Punch his ticket.

Clayton Phillips tees off on the 17th hole during the Burlington City Golf Tournament Sunday July 17, 2022 at Burlington Golf Club in Burlington.

“The first day I played decent, but the next day the wind started to really pick up and it got cold,” Phillips said. “I didn’t putt well the first day, The second day I putted better, but I didn’t hit the ball as well. The third day was pretty good all the way around. It was 50 degrees when we teed off and I think it got up into the low 60s, but the wind was pretty strong.”

