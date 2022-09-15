New London Tigers roar with pride

The New London community prepares for the Homecoming game Tonight

Sarah Brimwell attended the Homecoming Parade with her 6 week old daughter, Margo. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

The class of 1972 were all smiles as they threw out candy for their alma mater’s Homecoming parade. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

This group encouraged the New London Tiger’s football team to “Put the Bears to Bed” (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

Some in the community seemed to have plenty of fun as they TP’d the school this week. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

Future Tigers rode in the Homecoming Parade Wednesday. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

The fifth and sixth grade tackle football team excitedly road on a float full of school spirit. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

The Elementary students in New London were sure to participate in dress up days throughout the week. (AnnaMarie Ward/The Union)

NEW LONDON — The New London Community is ready to cheer on their Tiger football team Tonight in the 2022 Homecoming game against the English Valleys Bears.

This week the Homecoming court was named, the school held the Tiger Feed, High school students played kickball, powder-puff, and volleyball.

Students dressed up in a variety of themes throughout the week.

School spirit poured through New London as the Homecoming Parade took to the streets Wednesday evening.

Black and yellow lined the Parade route in the form of eager children waving and gathering candy.

Future Tigers chugged down the lane with big smiles and waves while 50 year alumni from the class of 1972 did the same.

Tonight, Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned Tonight at 6:45 pm followed by the big game at 7 pm when the Tigers will do their best to follow the advance of one float and “Put the Bears to Bed.”

