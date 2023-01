New London boys basketball Coach Craig Parker is familiar with the “500-win club,” a group of 16 CIAC coaches to win that many games.

That list is now 17 strong: Parker won his 500th game at New London Tuesday night, a 77-54 win over Griswold.

“I have seen the list of the 16 prior coaches. It’s quite a Distinguished list. To be in that company is great,” said Parker, now in his 29th season.

Tuesday was certainly a night of milestone victories: Holy Cross girls basketball Coach Frank Lombardo won his 600th game with the Crusaders’ program.

Parker feels his route to the milestone is a little unique in one sense. He has coached against 10 of the 16 other coaches on that list, including the top seven. Ironically, Parker will face Crosby’s Nick Augelli on Thursday — Augelli is the coaches’ active leader with 704 wins.

Parker has won four CIAC state championships, the last coming in 2011 when the Whalers, behind future NBA player Kris Dunn, defeated Northwest Catholic 63-55 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Parker said he was given the game ball after Tuesday’s win.

“It’s rewarding for me because we have a really good bunch of kids. Their enthusiasm is genuine, which I totally appreciate,” Parker said.

[email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

Connecticut’s CIAC boys basketball career wins leaders

(through Jan. 10, 2023)

x-still active.

Vito Montelli, St. Joseph 878

x-Nick Augelli, Crosby 727

Charlie Bentley, Harding 655

x-Ken Smith, Windsor 651

Mike Walsh, Trinity Catholic 633

x-John Mirabello, Northwest Catholic 616

Tony Falzarano, Putnam, Tourtellotte 609

x-Ron Pires, EO Smith 591

Ed Generali, Sacred Heart, Holy Cross 578

x-Bob Arremony, 555 Plainfield

Gene Reilly, Portland 547

Frank Crisafi, 535 East Haven

Joe Reilly, South Catholic, Bloomfield, Newington 512

Wally Camp, Coginchaug 508

Gary Kinel, 503 Griswold

Jim Canty, Tourtellotte 502

Craig Parker, New London 500