New Jersey sets highest offshore wind goal on East Coast, aims to power 10M homes

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a new executive order this week to increase the state’s offshore wind goal to 11 gigawatts by 2040, roughly doubling the state’s target of 7.5 GW by the year 2035.

Murphy, a Democrat, first announced the new target at a speech Wednesday for this year’s Climate Week NYC. The offshore wind target is in line with the state’s climate goal, which calls for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.

“This is an aggressive target, but it is an achievable one,” Murphy said at the event. “Reaching this goal will allow us to power millions of New Jersey homes and businesses … with the breezes off the Jersey Shore.”

Murphy’s goal will generate enough offshore wind power to supply roughly 10 million homes for one year. It also puts New Jersey on track to generate the most offshore wind power of any state on the East Coast.

The order also directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to study the feasibility of further increasing the target. So far, New Jersey does not have any wind farms in operation, although the first project is slated to be brought online as early as 2025.

California is the only state that outpaces New Jersey’s offshore wind power target, with a goal of 25 GW by the year 2045 — enough to meet the demand of 24 million homes.

Murphy also announced $10 million in new investments in his state, which he said will be directed toward creating new, high-paying jobs in the “green economy.” Private sector partners, including Unilever, IKEA, DSM North America, Hackensack Meridian Health, and Siemens USA, also signed on to an agreement supporting those goals and signed the state’s Corporate Green Jobs Pledge.

“Extreme weather events and severe flooding across the country leave no room for doubt — the effects of climate change are becoming more impactful and more aggressive, and we must do the same,” Murphy said in a statement.