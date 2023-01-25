New Jersey set to be Epicenter of Women’s pro golf in 2023

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the PGA of America (PGA) dubbed 2023 as the Year of Women’s Golf here in New Jersey in a Jan. 24 announcements, with four prestigious events set to take place this year in the Garden State, including a major championship.

The events, which will take place over a six-week span in both North and South Jersey, include:

Cognizant Founders Cup : May 10-14 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton

: May 10-14 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton Mizuho Americas Open : May 30-June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City

: May 30-June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer : June 7-11 at Seaview in Galloway Township

: June 7-11 at Seaview in Galloway Township KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: June 21-25 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield

“We are thrilled that NJ will be the Epicenter of Women’s golf in 2023, allowing the LPGA, PGA of America and our sponsors to use our collective platform to inspire young girls and women throughout NJ and the surrounding Tri-state region,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA commissioner. “The combination of these four truly first-rate and Meaningful events played at some of the best golf courses in the world in a major market provides a rare and exciting opportunity to not only elevate Women’s golf but also elevate the conversation around Women’s leadership and empowerment more broadly.”

Seth Waugh, CEO, PGA of America, said that hosting a major Championship and three LPGA Tour events over a six-week span presents a significant economic impact for the Garden State, especially in the communities surrounding the tournament venues. Last May, NJBIZ examined the economic impacts of the Cognizant Founders Cup and ShopRite LPGA Classic.

“The PGA of America is especially proud to be a part of this important moment for Women’s golf when we return to iconic Baltusrol Golf Club, the host of so many historical events, including the 2005 and 2016 PGA Championships, and showcase the world’s best women Golfers in a Major Championship setting for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said Waugh. “NJ loves professional golf, and we are excited to be part of such a powerful lineup of women’s professional events across the Garden State in 2023.”

The sport has seen dramatic growth over the past few years that led a purse increase at nine events in 2022. This year, the LPGA Tour’s 33 tournaments will offer a record-high $101.4 million in prize money, with the four New Jersey events slated to figure prominently into that pot of money.

“This is a great time for women’s professional golf, but we will not stop here,” said Samaan. “The LPGA and its partners and sponsors are fully committed to exponential growth in both events and purses, allowing the Talent of our great players to be showcased to the world.”

In the joint press release making the announcement, the LPGA and PGA said that as one of just a few states to host multiple events in a calendar year, the Garden State will establish a significant footprint in Women’s golf this year, showcasing the best players in the world while highlighting the importance of business leadership, mentorship and the empowerment of women and young girls through a host of unique marketing programs, philanthropic initiatives, and on-site activations coinciding with the tournaments.