New Jersey art teacher reportedly overdoses on Fentanyl in Classroom

WESTFIELD, New Jersey — A middle school art teacher is facing drug charges after he overdosed on Fentanyl in his classroom and was found unconscious by his students, police say.

Frank Thompson, 57, who teaches at Roosevelt Intermediate School, had to be revived with Narcan by a police officer after he overdosed in a second-floor classroom on Nov. 29, according to a news release from the Westfield Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the school just after 9 am by a school resource officer when Thompson was found “in distress” by students. A school nurse was giving Thompson medical help before officers arrived and gave him Narcan.

Officers later searched the Classroom and found a “suspected controlled dangerous substance” and drug paraphernalia in a closet, police say.

Thompson was charged last week with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the Integrity of the Classroom learning environment,” Superintendent Raymond González said in a statement. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department.”