New in the NFL this season

Of all the new features for the upcoming NFL season, the most significant is Amazon Prime’s 11-year, $1 billion annual pact to be the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.” This marks the first time a regular-season package of games will be exclusively available on a streaming service and serves as the biggest change in NFL game distribution since it first left broadcast for cable in a 1987 deal with ESPN. But that is far from the only new development for what promises to be another strong year for America’s favorite sports league.

Broadcast teams

“Thursday Night Football”

Amazon Prime

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit (both new)

Sunday NFC package

Fox

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen (both promoted from within)

“Sunday Night Football”

NBC

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth (Tirico promoted from within)

“Monday Night Football”

ESPN/ABC

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman (Hired away from Fox to replace Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese)

New logo

The Eagles changed their wordmark after 26 years.

New team name

The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders, with new logos, wordmarks, uniforms and helmets.

Media property

NFL+, a streaming subscription service that offers every game that’s televised locally on mobile devices, and other features, for $5 per month.

Team Presidents

Baltimore Ravens: Sashi Brown (replaces Dick Cass)

Carolina Panthers: Kristi Coleman (replaces Tom Glick)

Denver Broncos: Damani Leech (replaces Joe Ellis)

Las Vegas Raiders: Sandra Douglas

Country

Munich hosts Germany’s first regular-season game Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena, with Tampa Bay facing Seattle.

New (old) uniforms

Cowboys: Added new classic uniform.

Giants: Added a new classic uniform to commemorate the 1980s/90s era look.

Patriots: New classic red jersey uniform and white “Pat Patriot” helmets, also added silver pants to their primary uniform system.

Other uniform changes

Commanders: All new uniforms in variations of burgundy, white and black.