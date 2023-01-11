New Illini point guard enrolling early

Niccolò Moretti will be immediately eligible to play for the Illinois basketball team beginning with the second semester

The 6-foot-2 point guard becomes the latest gem for Brad Underwood and his Illini staff, as Moretti will join the program next week when classes are back in session on the Champaign-Urbana campus. He is immediately eligible to play if needed.

Niccolo Moretti, a standout PG out of the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Illinois and will enroll early for the second semester, a source told @247Sports. He is the younger brother of former Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti. || Story: https://t.co/BHoa8yHSie pic.twitter.com/MEFcOonIQn — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) January 11, 2023

Moretti hails from Bologna, Italy, and currently plays for the NBA Global Academy in Australia. He was originally supposed to sign in 2022 but opted to play one season elsewhere, thus his move overseas. Moretti was a standout in Florida, as he competed for DME Academy out of Daytona Beach while in high school.

According to On3, the Italy native played for his home country during the summer of 2022 while participating in the U18 European Championships, as he improved his game in the process, averaging 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game during the tournament.

Moretti spoke highly of the Illinois program, coaching staff, and culture in Champaign, as he factored in several decisions before making the move to the next level.

“I ended up choosing Illinois because it’s a really good program that can give me what I’m missing right now… to compete at the highest level possible,” Moretti said in an exclusive with On3. “Playing in a tough conference like the Big Ten is definitely going to be a good challenge for me.”

What could Niccolò Moretti’s role look like within the Illinois basketball team?

It is unclear as to whether or not Moretti could replace Skyy Clark if he decides to leave Illinois early, but it certainly makes the battle for a future starting point guard position that much more interesting.

For now, though, Illinois will continue to make strides to reach its ultimate goal of a national championship under Underwood’s guidance. With that being said, the coaching staff’s commitment to getting the best recruits possible is still priority number one.