New Hope volleyball Picks up another win by sweeping Starkville

STARKVILLE — Key Moments that make or break a win happen, even in wins where the final score seems straightforward. New Hope volleyball found itself in such a moment on Thursday night, up one set and nearing a second against Starkville.

Even down 20-10, the Yellow Jackets started to mount a comeback. They scored seven straight times to make it close once again before Trojans head Coach Allison Woolbright called a timeout.

She gave a small adjustment and a simple message: calm down and finish.

Out of the timeout, the Trojans scored five unanswered to win the set and go up 2-0 in the match.

“Sometimes you get excited, and it can make you not play smart, slam it too hard, pass it too hard,” Woolbright said of the key moments. “The main thing to do in situations like that is just to stay strong and finish.”

The Trojans (8-2) eventually took the match in straight sets against the Jackets (5-10), winning 3-0 for the seventh time this season and their sixth straight win in that fashion. Set scores were 25-19, 25-17 and 25-16.

Standout Seniors Madyson McBrayer and Kensley Woolbright as well as Juniors Megan Neeb and Annie Woolbright were examples of the experience and skill that makes the team such a force, and were key to finishing strong again.

“I think there was a time when we weren’t at that point, and we’ve come a long way,” Woolbright said. “We focus really hard on the next point, win or lose, that’s what matters. It was a great team effort. They’re out there for each other, and that’s just what makes them so unique.”

For the Jackets, it was another tough loss for a team with lots of young players, but there were some very promising moments. Head Coach Haley Maughan was encouraged when speaking after the game.

“It helps having a deep bench like that with the young experience, and good skills that I’ve seen from them,” Maughan said of the young players.

Starkville had flashes where a comeback looked to be in the cards, and those are Moments she wants the Jackets to learn from.

“I wish they could just keep running with it,” Maughan added. “I think what ends up happening is two or three start getting in their own head, but others are trying to push on. It’s completely mental, but I will say I saw lots of improvements, and we’ve seen that over the course of this season, and we knew coming in that their serves were going to be tough. We’ve been practicing the serve receive, and I feel like there was some improvement, but we still have a ways to go.”

Maughan hopes the difficult matchups against strong and experienced teams will be learning opportunities for herself as well as her team, and she claimed that the volleyball connection with Woolbright and other coaches in the area has already been an asset for her.

“It’s definitely a moment for me too to learn from Coach Woolbright and what she has going on over there, and what I have going on as well. I coached under her for the club season, and she’s a very inspiring person. She gave me some of that coaching ability that I have today, so definitely someone I look to as well as Coach (Samantha) Brooks at Caledonia.”

Up next for the Trojans are trips to Tupelo on Tuesday and Neshoba Central on Sept. 8. Meanwhile, the Jackets have a trip to Oxford on Tuesday before returning home to face Choctaw Central on Sept. 8.

Other scores

Prep volleyball

Caledonia 3, New Albany 2

NEW ALBANY — Caledonia volleyball came back to beat New Albany in a five-set win on the road Thursday.

Set scores were 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 26-24 and 15-8.

The Cavaliers (8-3) will host Pontotoc at 6:30 pm Tuesday.

Prep girls soccer

Heritage Academy 4, Magnolia Heights 1

Heritage Academy beat Magnolia Heights 4-1 in Thursday’s home match.

Caroline Peal had a hat trick for the Patriots, and Chloe Boyd added a goal.

Heritage Academy’s next match is at home at 5:30 pm Tuesday against Starkville Academy.

Prep softball

Oak Hill Academy 21, Heritage Academy 0

Hebron Christian 14, Columbus Christian Academy 2