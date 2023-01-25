New Hope girls, boys soccer bounced out of second round of MHSAA Class 5A Playoffs

NEW HOPE — An ominous forecast of heavy rain saw Tuesday’s MHSAA Class 5A second-round playoff games at New Hope High School moved up by 45 minutes.

The rain held off for most of the night, but unfortunately for the Trojans, whose girls and boys soccer teams received byes to the second round, the goals rained down from opponents.

All told, New Hope was outscored on the evening 9-2, as the Trojans came up empty-handed in postseason play, bounced in the second round in 5-1 and 4-1 losses, respectively.

“We didn’t get the results that we wanted tonight, but it was nothing to hang your head over,” New Hope head Coach Andrew Olsen said. “You have to look at the body of work that they put in all season… We had our struggles tonight against two solid defenses and midfields and couldn’t break through.”

Things got off to a rough start in the girls game against Lafayette as the Commodores scored in the second minute of play, pressing early and getting a goal to show for it.

That put the Trojans in an early deficit they needed to claw back from, and despite a tough midfield and back line from Lafayette, New Hope broke through and got some chances.

A near miss wide right of the net off a cross into the box was a good start, leading to an indirect free kick going left to right into the box from senior Caleigh Carter in the 32nd minute.

Carter looked to have crossed the ball in but fooled everyone with a direct shot attempt towards goal, going over the keeper and into the back right corner to tie things up at 1-1.

“I was shooting it,” Carter said. “Our plan for the second half was to just keep pushing like we were in the first half. Give 100 percent and don’t stop.”

Momentum was on the side of the Trojans going into the half, but very quickly in the second half, the Commodores snatched momentum back and didn’t let up, scoring four goals in the half, including two in a three-minute stretch, to put the game out of reach with 20 minutes to go.

A similar swing happened in the boys game, but instead of it coming in the second half, it came within the first 10 minutes of play against Saltillo.

The Tigers had success in the final third of the field from the jump, scoring a volley off a corner, a successful penalty after being tackled in the box and a shot deflected off New Hope’s keeper into the net.

“It is always tough with any matchup in the playoffs, especially one against a team that you have played the last couple of years,” senior defender Cole Crawford said. “I think they came out Harder than we expected, and those first 10 minutes made us panic.”

Saltillo netted a fourth goal later in the half, taking a commanding 4-0 lead into halftime. Things looked to be done and dusted, but the Trojans put significant pressure on the Tigers in the second half, generating more chances and finally getting on the scoreboard in the 61st minute.

That Lone goal, an own goal from Saltillo, was all for New Hope as the district champs’ early struggles loomed large.

Coming into Tuesday, the girls team had just won its third straight district title and the boys their fourth straight, but despite an early exit, positives from this season are plastered across the wall.

These scores might soon be, too: bulletin-board material for a program with unfinished business and an added sense of hunger for next season.

“Both teams had really good years,” Olsen said. “They faced adversity, dealt with injuries. We had people step in if someone went down. I said it after the games with both sets of seniors: They were great leaders. They led by example … They’re going to be missed.”