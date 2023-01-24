New Hope Arts Association Looking for the Best Local Photographs to Display in Their Unique Location

The organization is looking for photographs for the upcoming exhibit.

An art association in Bucks County is currently looking for the best of the best photos to put on display in the near future.

The Phillips’ Mills Community Organization, located at 2619 River Road in New Hope, is gearing up for their annual Photographic Exhibit. Submissions for the gallery will be accepted from Feb. 1 – 28. The main gallery will be held from April 2 – 21.

“The prestigious Phillips’ Mill Photographic Exhibition is a month-long celebration of the fine art of photography,” the organization said online. “It is now considered the premier annual juried photography exhibition in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.”

“Since its Inception in 1991, the theme ‘Photography as Art, Photographer as Artist’ has remained a constant. Over the years, as the show has grown and gained worldwide recognition, it has continued to attract extraordinary talent.”

Acclaimed photographer Jill Enfield will act as the juror for the exhibit.

