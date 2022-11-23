Published 7 hours ago Submitted by CNH Industrial

New Holland Construction promotes culture at Tiradentes literary fair in Brazil

This November, CNH Industrial brand New Holland Construction supported the Tiradentes Literary Fair (FLITI), which took place in the historic city center of Tiradentes, Minas Geras, Brazil.

The brand set up a booth at the fair alongside its partners. The aim: to show how literature and access to culture can improve social inclusion.

“We support the Tiradentes Literary Fair with a commitment to democratize free access to culture. We believe that culture is a highly effective Transformation agent, so we focus our efforts on initiatives like FLITI,” says Giovanni Borgonovo, Marketing Manager at New Holland Construction Latin America.

FLITI’s activities are free and open to the public. This year they promoted several notable Brazilian writers and illustrators.

FLITI is known for fostering literature and training new Readers through fun activities such as lectures and artistic presentations.

New Holland Construction is on display at the FLITI entrance

