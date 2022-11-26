New Hanover County businesses catching soccer fever

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – With the United States and many other fan-favorite countries playing this year, many local businesses are catching soccer fever by showing World Cup Games.

With the World Cup currently taking place, many local businesses are drawing crowds to watch the games at some unusual times.

Due to the time difference with Qatar — the World Cup Games are taking place in the mornings and afternoons, and some places are even getting you to focus on other sports while you watch soccer.

“One of the best places for it is, you can hit golf balls, play baseball, football, basketball, soccer, dodgeball, while you watch the World Cup on the big screens,” said Co-Owner Of Rounds Golf & Ledo Pizza Denis Ing. “Great bar, the food’s even better, so we got a lot of options while you’re hanging out watching soccer”

According to Ing, no matter what team you root for, his spot has got you covered.

“Nah we’ll be playing all the games on the big screens, we got five big screens in here, great bar, great food, come check us out Rounds Golf & Ledo Pizza in Mayfaire”, said Ing.

While Ing believes rounds is a great place to catch the game, there are some other bar and restaurant owners also pitching their places as Fantastic spots to watch what’s going on, on the pitch

“Just the energy you get whenever you have a crowd together,” said Co-owner of Waterman’s Brewing Don Weber. “It makes it so much more special.”

If you ask Weber, he’ll tell you why his spot is a great place to watch the games

“Big screen TV, the excellent crowd to watch it with,” said Weber. “If you like being around fellow countrymen that get involved, enthused, excited, this is the place to be.”

So if you’re into the World Cup and are looking for some places to catch all the action, look no further than your own backyard.

There should be one more big rush of fans on Tuesday, that’s the next team USA game.

They’ll be playing Iran, and if team USA wins — they’ll advance to the knockout rounds.