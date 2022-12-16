New Gophers volleyball Coach Keegan Cook to receive $425,000 salary

New Gophers volleyball Coach Keegan Cook received a five-year contract worth $425,000 per season in a deal approved Friday by the University’s Board of Regents.

Cook, 37, is replacing Hugh McCutcheon, who announced midseason that he would be stepping down as coach. McCutcheon, for comparison, made $525,000 this year.

The Gophers also agreed to cover the cost of Cook’s buyout from the University of Washington for up to $400,000. He’s scheduled to hold an introductory news conference on Monday at Maturi Pavilion.

The Regents on Friday also approved previously reported contracts for Gophers football Coach PJ Fleck, Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi.

Fleck’s seven-year contract will pay him an average of $6 million per season, up from $5 million in his last contract. Fleck’s deal also added $1 million toward his salary pool for assistant coaches and staff.

Ciarrocca’s two-year extension runs through the 2025 season and will pay him an average of $950,000. Rossi is also under contract through 2025 now, at an average of $1.15 million per season.

All four of these contracts passed unanimously Thursday in the Regents’ Finance & Operations committee and were approved by the full board Friday without further discussion.