New Golf Tourney Featuring 78 PGA Tour Champions Set For Desert Debut

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA — The Galleri Classic, a new golf tournament that will feature 78 PGA Tour Champions professionals next year, has put out a call for volunteers and Pro-Am participants.

The tournament will debut March 20-26 at the Mission Hills Country Club’s Dinah Shore Tournament Course in Rancho Mirage. “We encourage all to get involved with The Galleri Classic from the ground up, be it as a Pro-Am golfer looking for the most personalized experience inside the ropes with golfing legends, a Volunteer or a spectator,” said The Galleri Classic tournament director Michelle DeLancy in a statement.

Those interested in testing their skills at the Galleri Classic Pro-Am tournament can register at TheGalleriClassic.com, according to tournament officials. Pro-Am participants will be paired for a round of golf with a PGA Tour Champions professional on one of two days and will receive a package that includes an invitation to the tournament’s party, a valet parking pass, a premium gift package, food, drinks , and a ground badge for access for the entire week. Tournament officials also expect a team of more than 500 volunteers, spread out over 25 committees — including caddie services, corporate hospitality, golf carts, Honorary observers, marshals, pro-am assistance and more — to help with the weeklong event.

More information about the Volunteer committees and registration can be found at TheGalleriClassic.com. “We expect to host a strong field of players and World Golf Hall of Famers who our golf fans in the region and greater Southern California grew up watching and idolizing, and can now watch up close and personal,” DeLancy said.

Tickets for the tournament are available at TheGalleriClassic.com, with single-day ground tickets at $30 and Weekly tickets at $65. Additionally, attendees interested in having access to the country club’s air-conditioned clubhouse with upgraded dining and beverage options can purchase a single-day clubhouse ticket for $75 or a Weekly clubhouse ticket for $150.