New golf Simulator room coming to Ella Sharp Park clubhouse

JACKSON, MI – The city of Jackson is making further improvements to the Ella Sharp Golf Course to add an additional golf simulator.

The Jackson City Council approved spending $299,708 to contract with RW Mercer for the expansion project at the back of the golf course’s clubhouse at 2800 Fourth St. for the new golf simulator, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.

“Meeting the citizens’ needs is going to be the biggest thing,” Hoover said. “We don’t want to turn away people and I think this will be great to be able to put people on two simulators.”

Currently, one Simulator has been installed inside the clubhouse since 2014. Since it was installed, it has been heavily used by the community for virtual golfing, even generating around $40,000 during the winter months last year, Hoover said.

However, only having one Simulator has become a barrier for people interested in using it, and for the city in gaining additional funds. Often, staff at the clubhouse have to turn people away if the Simulator is completely booked, Hoover said.

Guests use the golfing Simulator at Ellas Sharp Park’s clubhouse, 2800 Fourth St., on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The city is adding an additional space to the building to house another simulator.

“I don’t think we could have predicted how much it’s used, and the demand for it is pretty crazy,” City Manager Jonathan Greene said.

A 500-square-foot room for the second Simulator from Trugolf Simulator will be built in the back section of the clubhouse, according to plans.

The Parks department is also hoping to use the new room as a profitable event space for guests to use for birthdays, anniversaries, New Year’s parties or even to watch sports games, Hoover said.

With this addition, slight improvements will also be made to the patio outside as well, Hoover said.

“(Guests will) see some awnings. Some coverings matching the theme of the building is more of what we’re doing and making sure everything looks authentic to what the building looks like,” Hoover said.

The Parks department hopes construction can be completed around May 2023, Hoover said.

