New goal for State but not an easy path home :: WRALSportsFan.com

With the division and conference titles out of reach, NC State needed a new goal for the final four games of the season.

The College Football Playoff rankings provided one, a big one, on Tuesday.

At No. 22, the Wolfpack (6-2) has a chance to play its way to the Orange Bowl. It won’t be easy, starting with Saturday’s matchup with nemesis Wake Forest (6-2).

The Demon Deacons happen to be No. 21 in the CFP rankings, clustered with No. 20 Syracuse and No. 17 North Carolina.

The way the ACC’s contract with the Orange Bowl works, when the Orange Bowl is not a site for the CFP semifinals, the ACC has a guaranteed spot in the game.

If the ACC Champion is in the top four of the CFP, the next highest-rated ACC team in the CFP rankings gets to the spot in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson checked in at No. 4. The Tigers (8-0) will need to win out to stay there, and that’s not a given, but the set up of the rankings was a win for State, Wake, Syracuse and UNC.

The Tar Heels (7-1), of course, can still knock off Clemson in the ACC title game on Dec. 3 and earn the spot without anyone’s help.

The Quartet of ranked ACC teams behind Clemson will get a chance to knock each other out of the race. State still plays, Wake and UNC. The Deacs also face UNC and Syracuse.

If the Wolfpack is going to capitalize on the renewed motivation, it will have to start Saturday night’s game at Carter-Finley Stadium the way that it finished the 22-21 win over Virginia Tech on Oct. 27.

After falling behind 21-3 in the third quarter, Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck turned freshman quarterback MJ Morris loose.

Morris completed 12 of his final 14 passes for 184 yards with three touchdowns. His 18-yard touchdown pass to receiver Thayer Thomas clinched the win for the Wolfpack.

Thomas caught a season-high 10 passes for 118 yards with two touchdowns. He will need to be active to help State keep up with Wake’s normally potent offense.

The Deacs rank No. 13 in the country in scoring 38.9 points per game but are coming off of an embarrassing 48-21 loss at Louisville last week.

The Deacs turned the ball over eight times in the game, after only committing five turnovers in the first seven games of the season.

NC State is averaging 17.5 points per ACC game, so it will have to copy Louisville’s defensive formula and not let the Deacs’ offense get going.

​