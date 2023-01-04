New Fowlerville football Coach Matt Copeland ‘bleeds purple’

Matt Copeland felt the time was right to take on the added responsibility of being a head football coach, but he wasn’t exactly shopping around for gigs.

“(Fowlerville) is really the only place I would do it,” said Copeland, who has been named the Gladiators’ new football coach. “I was born and raised here. I’ve been a Gladiator my whole life.”

It doesn’t get any more purple and gold in Fowlerville than the Copeland name, which has produced five generations of graduates from the high school.

Copeland is a 1994 Fowlerville grad who has worked alongside his father and brother during a 22-year coaching career at his alma mater. He has taught in the school district for 23 years and has a daughter who is a senior this year.

