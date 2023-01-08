New footage emerges of Toti Gomes’ goal for Wolves that was disallowed against Liverpool

Many Wolves fans are waking up today feeling somewhat bitter, and understably so.

Last night, the team played out a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. But it could very easily have been a win for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With around 10 minutes to play, Wolves had a corner which was taken by Matheus Nunes.

The ball came back out to him after flicking off Hwang Hee-chan. The midfielder then crossed the ball back in, it was cleared to Hwang whose shot was turned in by Toti.

Bedlam ensued, and Wolves thought they had one foot in the next round.

But the offside flag was raised. And the decision was then looked at by VAR.

Supposedly, the goal was ruled out because there were no camera Angles available to provide evidence to the contrary that Nunes was offside when the ball came back out to him.

The on-field decision was upheld.

Reverse angle of the moment Hwang makes contact, Matheus Nunes would appear to be well onside. No wonder Julen Lopetegui was insistent that “the offside doesn’t exist.” Little wonder why Wolves are so unhappy with the decision. #WWFC pic.twitter.com/gM5iTXTril — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) January 7, 2023

But now, footage is doing the rounds on social mediawhich has come from a supporter who was at Anfield.

They were sat on the opposite side to where the corner was taken, and the footage seems to show that Nunes was indeed onside when the ball came back out to him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the player who looks to be playing him on.

Wolves were robbed at Anfield with Toti Gomes disallowed goal

This footage will do little to improve the mood of Wolves fans today.

Wolves were brilliant last night against a full-strength Liverpool team, and deserved to progress to the next round.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

It is absolutely inexplicable that there was no camera angle to show where Nunes was when the ball came back out to him.

Even Jurgen Klopp said post-match that he had Sympathy for Wolves over the situation.