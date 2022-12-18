New Figment Merchandise debuts at Epcot Festival of the Arts

We’re just under a month away from the start of Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts, and we’ve been given a sneak peek of the new Figment Merchandise that will debut at the 2023 festival.

Photos courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort

By Sarah Gilliland

Figment is a beloved Epcot character, and super fans will be excited to know several brand-new items are being released that will feature everyone’s favorite purple dragon.

No Epcot festival would be complete without a new spirit jersey. Figment is Featured on the front and back of this festive, black jersey with the festival logo on the front upper left area and “Create Your Own Magic” on the back.

In addition to the spirit jersey, Figment will be showcased on a Corkcicle tumbler, a chalkboard coffee mug, and as a new Disney Munchlings plush toy. The smaller Munchling characters all have a scent associated with them, and Figment’s scent is “Fruity Fig Bar Figment.”

Not only was new Figment Merchandise introduced this week, but we also learned of new artists and Creators that will be Featured around the World Showcase, including Animator and Illustrator Ryan Riller, whose work is Featured in the Disney Junior Show “Whisker Haven Tales;” Kahran and Regis Bethencourt, the couple behind CreativeSoul Photography; and animator, illustrator, and educator Larissa Marantz. Returning fan favorites include Ashley Taylor, Jerrod Maruyama, Fenway Fan, and Dylan Bonner.

The Disney On Broadway concert series will also return in 2023, and so will dining packages with reserved seating for the concerts. Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs Jan. 13-Feb. 20, 2023.

Click here for more information.

Check out our video from a few years ago of Disney on Broadway at Epcot Festival of the Arts: