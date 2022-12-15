New Figment Merch Revealed For Festival of the Arts!

In just under one month, Walt Disney World Resort’s holiday celebration will be over and the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays will end. But don’t be sad! Just days after the Festival of Holidays ends, another festival begins. From January 13, 2023, through February 20, 2023, EPCOT will host its annual International Festival of the Arts. Festival of the Arts will celebrate not only traditional forms of art, but also the culinary arts with a Giant (and delicious) food festival.

As with past festivals, Disney loves to feature a festival mascot on the Merchandise that it releases, and, once again, they have chosen the Incredible icon of EPCOT — Figment. Disney is giving Guests a sneak peek of some of this year’s Festival of the Arts merchandise, and Figment is front and center on great options like mugs, spirit jerseys, tumblers, and more!

Disney Parks Blog shared some first images. Let’s take a look!

Guests visiting EPCOT for the International Festival of the Arts will be able to enjoy a number of exciting, delicious, and beautiful things. Festival of the Arts celebrates so many different forms of art — from painting to sketch art and other visual arts, culinary arts, musical arts, performance art, and more. Between all of the food booths, there will be smaller booths of artists selling their incredible art.

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will also return to the Festival this year. If you haven’t heard of this fun experience, here’s what happens. The Festival Tasting Passport will list seven dishes found throughout the various food booths. When you purchase one of the listed dishes, you will get a stamp. If you get each dish stamped, you can take your Passport to a Redemption area, and you will be rewarded with a Delicious cookie that will be in the form of an artist’s palette.

Also returning to the Festival this year are the Eat to the Beat Concert Series and the Disney on Broadway Concerts. Eat to the Beat features performances by hit groups like 38 Special, Boyz II Men, Billy Ocean, Hanson, Air Supply, and more. The Disney On Broadway Concert series features performances from some of the stars of hit Broadway shows like Newsies, Aladdinand The Lion King.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series and Disney On Broadway are included with your ticket to EPCOT. It should be noted that both a valid theme park ticket and a reservation will be needed to enter EPCOT. There have been rumors that Disney will soon be getting rid of the reservation system, but, at this time, it is still in place.