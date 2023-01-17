New facility wows CBS Sports Analyst

The new Auburn football practice facility, the Woltosz Football Performance Center, is not only the new gem of AU’s campus but also an Architectural Marvel — something CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee learned during his most recent trip to the Plains.

Sallee shared photos of the Woltosz Football Performance Center on his personal Twitter account, calling it a “dang palace”:

Toured the new Auburn football facility yesterday before dropping my dog ​​off at the vet school to repair a torn ACL. The football facility is a Dang palace. pic.twitter.com/2YYfcpveEl — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 16, 2023

Bryan Harsin was fired before Auburn football showed off its new facility

After the 2021 season, Bryan Harsin was a dead man walking on the Plains — as evidenced by the extensive inquiry into potential conduct violations he committed during his initial go-round as the Auburn Tigers head coach. By Midway through the 2022 season, Harsin was a lame duck who was a hot seat firing candidate every week until it actually happened two days after a 41-27 home loss to Arkansas.

On3’s Justin Hokanson, after the Auburn football program opened up the Woltosz Football Performance Center to the public for the first time on November 11, made it clear that the AU brain trust was waiting to fire Harsin in order to do so:

The media will tour Auburn’s new football facility this afternoon. The public can do Tours from 4-6 today and Saturday. It’s spectacular. And if you thought as the season unfolded that Bryan Harsin was going to get the chance to move into that place, you were kidding yourself. — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) November 11, 2022

Evidently, Auburn football couldn’t have nice things while Harsin was still head coach. Blaming 100% of that on Harsin is a fool’s errand, but by the same token, absolving Harsin of any wrongdoing is an even bigger one.