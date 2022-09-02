New faces set to contribute for Skidmore Women’s soccer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY— Skidmore College Women’s soccer head Coach Lacey Largeteau welcomes 10 new players, including nine first-years to the program for the 2022 season. Combined with 10 upper classmen, the team should have the balance needed for another playoff run.

The Schedule: The Thoroughbreds open with a pair of traditional non-conference rivals in Castleton University (home, Sept. 3) and Plattsburgh (away, Sept. 4). The loaded conference schedule features home matches with perennial league leaders William Smith (Sept. 24) and Ithaca (Oct. 14).

Liberty League Tournament: Skidmore was 8-7-1 overall and 4-4-1 in conference play. The Thoroughbreds lost a 2-0 quarterfinal road game to RIT in the 2021 tournament. The 2022 Championship includes the top six teams and will have a day off between the semifinals and final.

Back: Junior midfielder Kyra Russman-Araya is a returning Liberty League Honorable Mention Selection. She had two goals and an assist in 2021. Senior Kirstyn Kilmeade will Anchor the Thoroughbred defense. She has started 29 of 29 games over her two seasons.

Coach Largeteau:

“We have a young group going into the 2022 season with 10 new players added to the roster. They are hard workers and fitting in nicely with the returning squad. Preseason training has gone well and I’m impressed with what I’m seeing so far from everyone. We’re excited to play this weekend and ready to test out what we’ve been working on for the last two weeks.”