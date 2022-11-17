New faces, same goal for Panthers boys basketball this season

ERIC NEWMAN Sun Sports Editor



As the Defending Grand Canyon Region champions, the new-look Coconino Panthers boys basketball team is hoping to use its new faces to keep up the old traditions. Coconino went 16-4 (10-2 Grand Canyon) to secure the region title last season, and wants to do so again.

“Coconino basketball is built on winning the region and being successful, so we’re looking to continue that,” senior Memphis James said.

The Coconino boys basketball team is practicing ahead of the winter campaign. The regular season starts soon pic.twitter.com/bsyjcLj1sc — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 16, 2022

James is one of many in the large senior class that will play for the 4A Conference Panthers this year. There will be plenty of Moments that all five players on the floor are in their final year of high school, with Younger Contributors set to sprinkle in energy and their own skills.

Because of the veterans, many of whom were Contributors last year but are set to take on new leadership roles, the overwhelming feeling is that the team has not lost much of its ability from years past.

“This team’s chemistry is way different than any I’ve played with. We understand each other and things come naturally because we’ve all been here together,” senior Ivory Washington said.

Like the players, Coconino’s Coach has history but is stepping into a new role. Cooper Elliott was an assistant under longtime leader Mike Moran, and he took the head job when Moran retired following the 2021-22 season.

Moran finished as the most successful Panthers boys basketball coach in school history. They preached defensive toughness and offensive flexibility. Elliott, since taking over in the offseason, has put a little bit of his own spin on the team, but is staying true to what he’s seen working in the past.

“The philosophies are somewhat the same. I’d be stupid not to do some of the things Moran did, especially when it comes to defense, because he was so successful,” Elliott said.

For the players, the game has come in a similar way to what they were used to, even under new leadership.

“It feels like he’s been here forever, not like there’s a new coach,” Washington said.

This week, Coconino finally had most of its roster practicing. The Panthers will boast a few Talented Athletes who just finished their football season less than a week ago. The athleticism, from both the football players and basketball specialists, could prove one of the team’s strengths.

That includes a fluid offense with shooters surrounding the team’s two potential centers — Pierson Watson and Michael Chukwujigha — who can play different styles based on their opponent.

There’s still plenty to work on. Coconino played a scrimmage on Tuesday, competing in three half-long contests at Willow Canyon in Surprise. There were moments of greatness mixed with those of disappointment and frustration.

With the new roster and staff, there is still a lot to build before the season opener at home on Monday, Nov. 28, against Greenway.

However, there is a sense of confidence that the Panthers can overcome some preseason challenges to compete for a regional championship and playoffs again.

“We have a lot of guys that have put a lot of time in the gym and are dedicated to basketball and are looking to cap off their senior year the right way,” Elliott said.