New faces have Nipmuc girls’ soccer team ready to continue postseason success for Warriors

New faces have Nipmuc girls’ soccer team ready to continue postseason success for Warriors

The Nipmuc Regional girls’ soccer team graduated a pair of Telegram & Gazette All-Stars from last year’s team in Cate Flanagan and Caleigh Christensenbut one of the area’s perennial powerhouses has found a way to contend again this fall.

The Warriors have used a combination of senior leadership at the back – the team’s goalie and entire defense are made up of Seniors – and youth up front, as an infusion of freshman and sophomore attacking talent has helped the Dual Valley Conference Champions to both the highest -scoring offense and stingiest defense in the league.

“They’re very resilient and the key to our success this year has been our seniors,” second-year Nipmuc Coach Steve Khoury said. “Right away, the Chemistry they’ve come up with, with the underclassmen has been unbelievable.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button