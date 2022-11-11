New EZ Arts version to be released Tuesday morning

The date to go live for upgrading EZ Arts to its latest version is set for mid-morning Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Representatives from Human Resources, Financial Aid, the Registrar’s Office, Financial Services, Admissions, and Information Technology met Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a Teams meeting and gave the OK to roll out version 9 of Banner Self-Service also known as EZ Arts. This marks the final milestone in a project that began during the pandemic. See the upgrade project information hub website.

For students, faculty, and staff, you will see a more user-friendly and mobile-friendly look and feel of EZ Arts. Any links to EZ Arts on the UNCSA website will be automatically redirected to the new web address for EZ Arts. You will login using your UNCSA single-sign-on credentials. You will not use your 96 number and you can forget that PIN.

If you need help using EZ Arts, please contact the respective department as you did with the prior version such as Human Resources if you have questions regarding the Employee Dashboard or the Registrar’s Office for Faculty Entering grades or for students concerning class schedules.

Contact: Elizabeth White

Nov. 11, 2022

Submit an announcement