New Exhibitions & The Return Of Art After Dark Happening At OMA

This October, the Oceanside Museum of Art is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an explosion of all things art. Immerse yourself in the artistic Wonders coming to Oceanside Museum including the debut of two unique exhibitions capturing OMA’s commitment to the local community as well as an Art After Dark Celebration filled with awe-inspiring art and entertainment.

More details on the upcoming exhibitions and events are below.

Lani Emanuel: Beside Herself

Award-winning artist Lani Emanuel showcases a journey of personal exploration in her latest exhibition. Lani Emanuel: Beside Herself is a series of paintings that embody comparisons between personal and contemporary young women’s issues like self-awareness, identity development, emotionality, introspection, family dynamics, and female relationships. In some ways autobiographical, this exhibition addresses these issues by focusing on subtle depictions of body language, gesture, gaze, interaction, and clothing choices.

The young women depicted in the paintings are placed in a minimalistic environment where light strokes are used to emphasize the mood and are all life-sized to command attention from the viewer in a world where they are often ignored. The Empowering exhibition will open Saturday, October 1, and run through February 26, 2023.

Legacy: 25 Years of Art and Community – The Recent Years

Oceanside Museum of Art unveils the second part of their Legacy: 25 Years of Art and Community exhibition, The Recent Years showcasing artwork previously exhibited at the museum from 2012-2021. This two-part exhibition is a celebration of the Oceanside Museum of Art’s historic 25-year Legacy and features artwork from the Early Years (1997-2012) that recently opened.

Curated by Danielle Deery, this exhibition is an homage to OMA’s humble beginnings and journey to becoming the renowned contemporary art museum it is today. This part of the exhibition, The Recent Years, will run from October 1-February 19, and The Early Years will run through January 29.

Spectacular at 25 and Art After Dark: Metamorphosis

Oceanside Museum of Art’s signature event Returns this year titled Art After Dak: Metamorphosis on Saturday, October 29 from 7PM-10PM. The museum will transform into a creative hub full of awe-inspiring entertainment, bites, sips, music, activities, and of course art! This after-hours Sensational evening has attracted quite an audience due to the spooky good entertainment and the curated one-of-a-kind “art party” experience. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume to camouflage themselves as a work of art for the night. Tickets will be available for purchase online soon.

This event will also feature an invite-only ceremony honoring key community Advocates and Civic leaders who have promoted OMA’s programs and strengthened their impact on the community at 5PM along with a Celebration of its current lineup of exhibitions which includes Legacy: 25 Years of Art and Community, Gail Roberts: Color Field, Pop Smoke: A Veteran Art Exhibition, and Lani Emanuel: Beside Herself alongside the local community from 6PM-7PM leading up to the after-dark event.

About Oceanside Museum of Art

Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) is a non-profit organization that began providing exhibitions and public programs in 1995 as part of their mission to bring people together to explore the art and stories of Southern California artists. OMA’s exhibition program is dynamic and robust, surprising visitors with a fresh and exciting visual experience nearly every visit.

In addition to these boundary-pushing contemporary art exhibitions, OMA’s programming includes youth education programs, adult art classes, concerts, films, and creative community parties and events that appeal to locals and tourists alike. The OMA experience stimulates imagination, presents new ideas, and challenges the familiar in a welcoming environment for those new to art, long-time museum-goers, artists, art students, or simply the curious. For more information on the Oceanside Museum of Art, visit here.

See you there, San Diego!