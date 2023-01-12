NEW EXHIBIT OPENING One From the Art: Celebrating Jay Haskins

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery 701 Water Street

Port Townsend, WA 98368 Event time 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Website https://northwindart.org/pages/jeanette-best-gallery

One from the Art:

Celebrating Jay Haskins

Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water Street

An exhibit honoring Northwind Art’s late, beloved gallery designer, supporter, colleague, friend, and artist. His artwork and special works from his collection will be on exhibit and available for purchase.