NEW EXHIBIT OPENING One From the Art: Celebrating Jay Haskins

One from the Art:
Celebrating Jay Haskins
Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water Street

An exhibit honoring Northwind Art’s late, beloved gallery designer, supporter, colleague, friend, and artist. His artwork and special works from his collection will be on exhibit and available for purchase.

Event Date

Friday, January 13, 2023

Event time

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Contact

Tess McShane,
[email protected]
windart.org

Website

https://northwindart
.org/pages/jeanette-
best-gallery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button