NEW EXHIBIT OPENING One From the Art: Celebrating Jay Haskins
Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water Street
An exhibit honoring Northwind Art’s late, beloved gallery designer, supporter, colleague, friend, and artist. His artwork and special works from his collection will be on exhibit and available for purchase.
Event Date
Friday, January 13, 2023
Event time
12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Contact
Tess McShane,
[email protected]
windart.org
Website
https://northwindart
.org/pages/jeanette-
best-gallery