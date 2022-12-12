New exhibit blends art, translations with themes | News, Sports, Jobs

MARQUETTE — Looking at a piece of art can make you think, and art that comes with a related verbal passage is likely to make an Observer think even more.

A visual arts exhibit revolving around the themes of identity, power and social justice will be on display through Thursday in the Olson Library Atrium at Northern Michigan University. The exhibit is a collaboration between the NMU School of Art and Design and its French program.

The visual arts and literary exhibit features advanced students’ artwork and Analytical English translations of French literary and critical works.

An art and design class taught by Tim Cleary took part in the project, joined by a class taught by NMU languages ​​Professor Nelly Kupper.

“My students are the ones who made the art and her students contributed the text, which are either fictional or highly conceptual translations from French,” Cleary said.

It probably wasn’t the easiest of endeavors.

“I think they were uncertain of a lot of what was going on,” said Cleary, who acknowledged that collaboration made it harder for them to “know their bearings” when working with other people.

They called the project “a little scary at times.”

Even Cleary had to take on something different.

“It was also challenging as a teacher to outline it because it was a project that I never really taught before, to get these ‘meetings of the mind’ to go down,” Cleary said. “It was fun. It was challenging for everybody.”

Kupper talked about her students’ participation on the textual translations side.

“It was just a little idea,” Kupper said. “Wouldn’t it be interesting to work around themes? Because if you’re just looking at themes, and you look at it from different directions, different disciplines, then you get these very interesting overlaps and new ways of perceiving something that people already looked at.”

Kupper sought out Cleary and suggested they collaborate with students who were paired from each class, deciding the themes on which they wanted to work: identity, power and social justice.

Once they picked a theme, his students worked around it visually and her students worked around it textually.

“We looked at novels and also philosophical works by philosophers from the 16th century, 17th century and the 20th century,” Kupper said.

Regarding the visual side, she said, “The artist drew how they felt that theme should be represented, and the literature students looked for the theme in the text. And so they selected the passage that they thought was the most compelling, that demonstrates that theme. Then they had to translate it.

“Of course, translation is a work of art in itself because there are many words in French that just don’t exist in English, and vice versa.”

The students also had to analyze the text and have a parallel citation, she said.

French student Kayla Squier said that for her and the other French students, their roles also involved dissecting the text on a deeper level to see what they could discover in the theme.

“We wanted to meet with a partner who’s in the art class and then kind of find a way that we could make these huge themes, that are just applicable in so many different ways, apply from two different mediums and come to the same end, “ Squier said.

She chose a text that focused on identity and how it’s formed on many experiences. She then talked with her partner, who represented the same concepts through her art.

“These things are so universal — so universal and applicable everywhere,” Squier said. “There’s just so much to talk about, so much to learn and there’s so much variety within it, too. It doesn’t just have one narrative, but all these different projects are able to represent something really beautiful.”

Christie Mastric can be reached at 906-228-2500, ext. 250. Her email address is [email protected]