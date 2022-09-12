New exhibit at Pomona gallery showcases Chicano art – Daily Bulletin
A Celebration of Chicano art, culture and music was on display on Saturday, Sept. 10, as dozens gathered for the opening of the dA Center for the Arts’ newest exhibition.
The exhibit, Chicano Park Muralists in Pomona Con Safos, showcases the vibrant art scenes in Pomona and San Diego. It also pays Homage to renowned Chicano artist Gilbert “Magu” Lujan, a major influence in both cities and throughout Southern California.
In 2021, a 42-by-10-foot mural honoring Lujan was created by famed Chicano muralists David Botello and Wayne Healy and was placed on Main Street in Pomona. It’s located in the heart of downtown’s Arts Colony, where Lujan lived for a decade prior to his 2011 death.
“The spirit of Magu continues as several of the artists will include an Homage to him,” Victor Ochoa, a San Diego muralist, said in a statement. “We are hoping this will enhance the inter-barrio relationships and spirit of developing our communities together.”
The exhibition features 14 artists from Chicano Park, located in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, which is home to the largest concentration of Chicano murals in the world.
The work of photographer Pete Gonzales, who previously documented art at Chicano Park, and Pomona artist, musician and boxer Joe Rodriguez are also on display.
Running through Oct. 30 at the dA Center, 252 D S. Main St., the exhibit coincides with a number of weekend events, including a car show beginning at 4 pm Sept. 24 and the Pomona Second Saturday Artwalk beginning at 5 pm Oct. 8.
For more information, visit dacenter.org.