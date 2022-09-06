new Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council

RAPID CITY, SD (KEVN) – Since December 2021, the Rapid City Arts Council was without an executive director, but that changed on August 29.

That’s when Jacqui Dietrich, a fifth-generation South Dakotan, took over.

Dietrich grew up in Spearfish and moved to Colorado in 2006; she enjoys spending time outside with her family, saying, “anything human-powered, I’ll try at least once.” When she’s not climbing mountains, she can be found immersed in the arts.

“As a kid, being involved in the music community was incredibly important to me,” said Dietrich.

After living in Colorado for 14 years, Dietrich and her husband made the move back to the Black Hills in 2020 and she felt empowered to be involved in the arts community.

“One of the things that I learned a long time ago was that if you want to live in a place where people feel they truly belong, that no one is going to do it for you,” said Dietrich, a mother of two.

So her climb to becoming a leader of the Rapid City Arts Council began. Dietrich’s experience runs deep in entrepreneurship, and she has a bold attitude towards innovators. “I think anyone with a new idea that’s never been tried before is an entrepreneur. So, I see artists very much like an entrepreneur,” she said.

For artists to succeed in their communities, Dietrich believes cities need to see the arts as an asset. “Arts and culture have to be an investment if they want to create a unique identity that attracts and retains Talent that inspires additional investment back into the community.”

Dietrich says Rapid City invests in the arts in numerous ways from colorful Art Alley to the boisterous Black Hills Symphony. The trained anthropologist says building bridges between other non-profits and organizations is imperative for the Rapid City Arts Council.

“I think that I can bring new relationships and a new energy to what it looks like to create the kinds of connections and partnerships that can help our partnerships to thrive into the future,” Dietrich claimed. To prove she can sustain quality relationships, she boasted about the numerous connections she made in Colorado. “Finding those common values ​​that’s something that I have been able to accomplish successfully in the past and was able to develop over 100 partnerships.”

Creating partnerships in her previous roles, Dietrich met influential women who she says granted her the opportunities to reach the summit.

“As a woman leader, there’s really, particularly in community development,” said Dietrich. “It may be the women who understand best why it is so important to not only invest in traditional industrial economic development but in education and arts and culture, healthcare, and daycare. These are the elements that create a sustainable community.”

Dietrich embodies art and culture as a major asset to a growing city, like Rapid City, and says her first goal as executive director is Empowering Emerging visual and Performing artists.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.