New ESPN 2023 mock NBA draft sees Boston Celtics take two wings and a big

The Boston Celtics may not have a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NBA draft after having dealt it away in their assembling of a championship-caliber roster, but they do have a trio of second-round picks in that draft should they elect to use them.

There is of course a very good chance they don’t, and instead use them as sweeteners in trades to make moves around the margins based on the team’s needs at the 2023 trade deadline or after the season but before the draft. This is the more likely outcome for at least some of those seconds given there will be little opportunity for a young player to develop on this title-oriented squad.

But just in case they do decide to use them, ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony has projections for Boston in mind for all three Slots — most recently projected at Nos. 58, 41, and 34.

Let’s see who Givony predicts will be taken by the Celtics.

Well. 58 – Zach Edey | Purdue | center | Age: 20.5

Excellent in the post with great footwork and solid screening and rebounding skills, the 7-foot-4, 295-lb. big man would likely be able to help the team in a reserve role, and as such, would make sense as a target for Boston.

Well. 41 – Jordan Walsh | Arkansas | SF/PF | Age: 18.5

A 6-foot-7 who lives on the defensive end of the court with his ability to force turnovers and get steals, as an 18-year-old, Walsh’s game on the other end of the court is raw, to say the least. We’d be surprised if Boston took him.

Well. 34 – Ricky Council IV | Arkansas | SG/SF | Age: 21.3

Council has shown flashes of being able to hit the 3 but has struggled to connect from deep since transferring from Wichita State to Arkansas. He does a little bit of everything to impact winning, but his shot needs to come along if he is to find success at the next level.

