New ERCOT CEO cites ‘continued reliable execution’ as grid goal

New ERCOT CEO cites ‘continued reliable execution’ as grid goal

Pablo Vegas, the new CEO of the agency that manages the state’s power grid, is well aware that one of his main tasks will be to try to convince Texans they can stop worrying about it.

“The key is going to be continued reliable execution,” Vegas said. “Achieving reliable operations over extreme weather conditions, that’s how you continue to build trust.”

He made the comments during an introductory news conference Thursday after taking the helm of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas about two weeks ago. Peter Lake, Chairperson of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, participated in Thursday’s event with him.

More:ERCOT hires Pablo Vegas as new top executive to help manage Texas’ power grid

Vegas replaced Brad Jones, who had served as interim CEO of ERCOT since May 2021. Former CEO Bill Magness was fired in the wake of the February 2021 grid disaster, when extensive blackouts during a severe winter freeze contributed to hundreds of deaths and billions of dollars in property damage around the state.

ERCOT announced Vegas as the new CEO on Aug. 16, and he began his duties early this month.

Both Vegas and Lake said Thursday that reforms and operational changes since the February 2021 freeze have made the Texas grid much more reliable, pointing to the lack of any systemic power outages or emergency conditions last winter or this summer.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake

The summer in particular presented a challenge, with an extreme heat wave and record demand for power prompting ERCOT officials to issue some calls for voluntary conservation in July. But those situations never tipped into grid emergencies that might have prompted more drastic measures.

“We continue to be tested, (and) we continue to pass those tests,” said Vegas, a native of Peru who, prior to taking the ERCOT job, worked as executive vice president of Indiana-based NiSource Inc., a provider of natural gas and electricity, and as group president of its Utilities division, NiSource Utilities. “That’s how we rebuild the trust and faith in the reliability of the electric grid.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button